They’re back! And this year’s School Awards are set to be bigger than ever!

Herts Advertiser School Awards 2018 winners. Picture: Cathy Benucci Photography ©2018 Cathy Benucci Photography

It’s the red-ringed highlight on the calendar of schools across the St Albans district, the event everyone from teachers to support staff and pupils to parents looks forward to.

We’re talking of course about the annual Herts Advertiser School Awards, a fantastic free celebration of all that’s great about our local education system.

Whether recognising pupils who are top of the class academically, sporting heroes or the teacher who is an inspiration to all of their students, this is the chance to give them the recognition they deserve.

This year there are 11 categories to enter: Nursery of the Year, Unsung Hero Award, Support Staff Member Award, Special Recognition Award, Innovation/Project of the Year, School of the Year (Secondary) , School of the Year (Primary), Sporting Achiever of the Year, Pupil of the Year, Teacher of the Year (Secondary) and Teacher of the Year (Primary).

Once again the awards are being backed by Oaklands College, which will be hosting a free gala ceremony event in the beautiful grounds of the Smallford campus on June 26.

Herts Advertiser group editor Matt Adams, who originally devised the competition back in 2010, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be launching the ninth annual Herts Advertiser School Awards, and once again giving our incredible education establishments the recognition they deserve.

“We’re also taking the opportunity to refresh and revitalise the awards ceremony itself, with exciting new presenters and a greater focus on the achievements of all our nominees, so it really will be an event worth attending.”

Mary McEvoy, partner and head of family law at Neves Solicitors; said: “Neves Solicitors are very pleased to sponsor the Herts Advertiser School Awards for 2019. It is a great opportunity to celebrate the contribution made by inspiring teachers and the achievement of their pupils.”

Full details on all categories and how to enter can be found at www.hertsadschoolawards.co.uk The deadline for entries is 5pm on Friday, May 16. Entry is free and you can enter as many categories as you like.