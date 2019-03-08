Strictly business for St Albans schoolboys at annual conference

Verulam School pupils doing the Metrobanks activity where they built structures with spaghetti and marshmallows. Picture: Verulam School Archant

It was strictly business at a St Albans school when pupils participated in the Annual Business Enterprise Conference.

On March 6 and 7, representatives from Barclays, Marks and Spencer, BT, Metrobank, and the army, among others, led various activities with Year 9 pupils at Verulam School.

The conference is an essential part of the school’s Enrichment Programme, which aims to encourage greater awareness of the value of industry and to help with the transition from school or university to employment.

Structural engineer at Aecom, Tia Curry, said: “The boys came up with some great ideas. There was brilliant team work and it was really nice to see them getting up and thinking about engineering in a practical way.”

Next year’s event will be on March 4 and 5. If you feel your company could equip students with vital business skills, contact admin@verulam.herts.sch.uk