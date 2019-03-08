Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Strictly business for St Albans schoolboys at annual conference

PUBLISHED: 07:15 20 March 2019

Verulam School pupils doing the Metrobanks activity where they built structures with spaghetti and marshmallows. Picture: Verulam School

Verulam School pupils doing the Metrobanks activity where they built structures with spaghetti and marshmallows. Picture: Verulam School

Archant

It was strictly business at a St Albans school when pupils participated in the Annual Business Enterprise Conference.

On March 6 and 7, representatives from Barclays, Marks and Spencer, BT, Metrobank, and the army, among others, led various activities with Year 9 pupils at Verulam School.

The conference is an essential part of the school’s Enrichment Programme, which aims to encourage greater awareness of the value of industry and to help with the transition from school or university to employment.

Structural engineer at Aecom, Tia Curry, said: “The boys came up with some great ideas. There was brilliant team work and it was really nice to see them getting up and thinking about engineering in a practical way.”

Next year’s event will be on March 4 and 5. If you feel your company could equip students with vital business skills, contact admin@verulam.herts.sch.uk

Topic Tags:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

Video WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Strictly business for St Albans schoolboys at annual conference

Verulam School pupils doing the Metrobanks activity where they built structures with spaghetti and marshmallows. Picture: Verulam School

Norwich City eye Colney Heath’s former talented teen starlet Newton

Joe Newton turns inside his man in the match between Royston Town v Banbury United. Picture: DANNY LOO

Comment: St Albans is home to 4,000 high earners - but can they afford a house?

Marshals Drive is one of St Albans' most exclusive addresses. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden Remainers to join national People’s Vote march

St Albans for Europe making banners from the march on Saturday. PIcture: StAfE

Enterprise Zone in St Albans Local Plan launched

Hertfordshire IQ partners from Rothamsted Research, Hertfordshire LEP, BRE Group, St Albans district council, Dacorum Borough Council, Herts county council and the University of Hertfordshire. Picture: George Day DMLK Video Dreamlock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists