St Albans pupils help koalas in Australia bush fire crisis

St Albans Girls School raised £415 to help koalas. Picture: STAGS Archant

A St Albans school has been helping koalas in Australia affecting by the bush fires.

The Year 9 students at St Albans Girls' School made 60 hanging wallaby bags for orphaned or injured marsupials. These were taken to a local Animal Rescue Craft Guild UK hub and are currently on their way to Australia for distribution.

The school eco council representatives also collected loose change as part of 'coins for koalas' which they made into a koala picture to raise funds for the World Wildlife Fund and Australian welfare animal charity WIRES. They raised £415.

Eco council leader and geography teacher Alex Nottage said: "I'm very proud of the students coming together to help with this crisis. This is such a current issue that raises lots of discussion points and it's encouraging to see so many of our students showing an interest in and caring for the world around them."