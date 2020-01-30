Advanced search

St Albans pupils help koalas in Australia bush fire crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:38 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 30 January 2020

St Albans Girls School raised £415 to help koalas. Picture: STAGS

St Albans Girls School raised £415 to help koalas. Picture: STAGS

Archant

A St Albans school has been helping koalas in Australia affecting by the bush fires.

You may also want to watch:

The Year 9 students at St Albans Girls' School made 60 hanging wallaby bags for orphaned or injured marsupials. These were taken to a local Animal Rescue Craft Guild UK hub and are currently on their way to Australia for distribution.

The school eco council representatives also collected loose change as part of 'coins for koalas' which they made into a koala picture to raise funds for the World Wildlife Fund and Australian welfare animal charity WIRES. They raised £415.

Eco council leader and geography teacher Alex Nottage said: "I'm very proud of the students coming together to help with this crisis. This is such a current issue that raises lots of discussion points and it's encouraging to see so many of our students showing an interest in and caring for the world around them."

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious in St Albans assault

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in the Slug & Lettuce, St Albans. Picture: Herts police
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Man left with broken nose after videoed attack at Harpenden station

A screengrab of the assault at Harpenden station.

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: Go Fund Me

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Air ambulance called out of concern for welfare of man in St Albans

A man was taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Carlisle Avenue in St Albans. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious in St Albans assault

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in the Slug & Lettuce, St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Singleton ‘stood down’ from England duty as Eddie Jones names squad to face France in the Six Nations

Jack Singleton has been 'stood down' by England ahead of their opening Six Nations game with France. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

St Albans pupils help koalas in Australia bush fire crisis

St Albans Girls School raised £415 to help koalas. Picture: STAGS

St Albans boys take on Three Peaks Challenge

The five St Albans boys are climbing mountains for Herts Young Homeless Group. Picture: Supplied

Clarence Play gathering support to replace ‘well-used’ playground equipment in St Albans

Clarence Play are working to renovated the children's playground in Clarence Park, St Albans. Picture: Clarence Play

Jack Singleton called up by England for opening Six Nations test

Jack Singleton has been called up by England ahead of the opening Six Nations game with France. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA
Drive 24