STAGS at 100: girls’ school celebrates rich history and bright future

PUBLISHED: 12:07 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 06 November 2020

St Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGS

St Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGS

St Albans Girls’ School (STAGS) is celebrating 100 years since the school first opened this academic year.

St Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGSSt Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGS

STAGS first opened in 1920, based in the centre of St Albans city - the site being the current home of the Maltings. As the school grew, it moved to what is now Fleetville Junior School on Hatfield Road before relocating to its current home on Sandridgebury Lane.

Celebrating the school’s history, staff and students are looking back in time and reflecting on how the school has evolved over 100 years. This included opening a time capsule that was buried on the site 25 years ago. The capsule contained a variety of photos, pieces of work and a video that reflected on the life of a student at STAGS in 1995.

As part of the 100 year celebrations. the school are also planting of 1140 trees to create a centenary wood on the school grounds as an environmental legacy for future students.

St Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGSSt Albans Girls' School are celebrating 100 years this academic year. Picture: STAGS

Headteacher Margaret Chapman remarked: “It is an honor to be able to reflect on the fantastic history of our school, as well as preparing it for the next 100 years.”

Head student Edie Kenningham-Smith read the letter from the head students in 1995, which was shared by video with the rest of the school. Edie commented: “It’s strange to think of these people, who are now grown up, as being like we are now, such as worrying about exams.

“It is really interesting to learn about what the school was like before we were born, and to now plan what we can leave in our time capsule for the next generation of STAGS students.”

St Albans Girls’ School are preparing to display an archive of the school’s history over the course of the academic year. If any former STAGS students have items such as photos, mementos, school newsletters that they would like to contribute they can contact STAGS by emailing centenary@stags.herts.sch.uk

