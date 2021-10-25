News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
School inspires pupils to care for the environment

Laura Bill

Published: 3:00 PM October 25, 2021   
Pupils study the features of a hedgehog with Martin from Hornbeam Hedgehog Sanctuary.

Pupils study the features of a hedgehog with Martin from Hornbeam Hedgehog Sanctuary. - Credit: St Nicholas Primary

An eco-afternoon at a Harpenden primary school generated lots of excitement for young learners.

Each class at St Nicholas Primary enjoyed workshops provided by a range of organisations including Hornbeam Hedgehog Sanctuary, Rothamsted Research Centre, Carpenters Nursery and Hertfordshire & Middlesex Wildlife Trust.

From learning about the vulnerability of new-born hoglets to the danger of plant pathogens, the afternoon was full of learning to inspire everyone to care for the environment.

Topaz Class get close to plants provided by Carpenters Nursery.

Topaz Class get close to plants provided by Carpenters Nursery. - Credit: St Nicholas Primary

Sophia, five, said: “Seeing the hedgehog and making my house was really fun,."

Isla, 10, said: “I used to be scared of bees but now I’m not as I know they are friendly creatures and are just trying to do their job."

“I liked singing the worm song and seeing Robert the hedgehog,” added Jack, also five.

The finished multi-storey, luxury bug hotel at St Nicholas Primary in Harpenden.

The finished multi-storey, luxury bug hotel - Credit: St Nicholas Primary

The school council, made up of pupils of all ages, worked with the PTA to create links with these members of the local community.

A school spokesperson said: "They all generously shared their understanding of the planet with the pupils and left them with important messages for their future."

Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust help Emerald Class to build a bug hotel by recycling waste materials.

Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust help Emerald Class to build a bug hotel by recycling waste materials. - Credit: St Nicholas Primary


