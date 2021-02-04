News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Education

St Albans primary school celebrates mental health award

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:00 AM February 4, 2021   
St Michael's

"A further recent initiative at St Michael’s is the addition of a new ‘Forest School’ right on our door step, as we know the benefits on physical and mental health of being outdoors." - Credit: St Michaels CofE VA Primary School

It's Children's Mental Health Week, St Michael's Primary in St Albans is celebrating its second award for its work on supporting children’s mental health and wellbeing.

St Michael’s has achieved the Wellbeing Award for Schools in partnership with the National Children’s Bureau, in addition to the award the school received from Herts for Learning in December 2020.

The report highlighted that ‘members of the school community feel valued, cared for, supported and able to work and learn at their best’.

Crucially in these challenging times, the report concluded that ‘the school is a safe place to talk and share feelings openly and honestly’.

The report is a poignant reminder of the importance of ‘the school’s belief that when children feel safe and secure there is no limit to what they can achieve'.

You may also want to watch:

Head teacher Alison Rafferty said, “The pandemic has brought mental health and wellbeing into sharp focus. Many families are struggling to cope in a world where social contact is restricted.

"At St Michael’s we see school as an extension of the family, and developing children’s mental and emotional resilience is vital for them to grow into mature adults who can cope with whatever challenges come their way.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes pour in for well-loved ice cream man
  2. 2 Community rallies to stop elderly Park Street resident's house from flooding
  3. 3 St Albans district's COVID cases continue to fall as testing becomes more widely available
  1. 4 Man suffers facial injuries after being chased by three men
  2. 5 St Albans market revamp: Have your say
  3. 6 Wicked Lady's former home for sale for £9.5m
  4. 7 Walk-through COVID testing centre opens in St Albans
  5. 8 St Albans named among England’s £1m-plus property hotspots 
  6. 9 Man arrested after allegedly indecently exposing himself on major St Albans road
  7. 10 Victim speaks out after St Albans Costa Coffee assault

"A further recent initiative at St Michael’s is the addition of a new ‘Forest School’ right on our door step, as we know the benefits on physical and mental health of being outdoors.

"I am extremely proud of the work that the community of St Michael’s has done to achieve these awards.”

Mental Health

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Market depot site could be redeveloped for housing

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

St Albans company to build brand new Sky Studios

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospitals see 10 per cent drop in COVID-19 patients - but severe cases...

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus