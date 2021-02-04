St Albans primary school celebrates mental health award

Published: 8:00 AM February 4, 2021

"A further recent initiative at St Michael’s is the addition of a new ‘Forest School’ right on our door step, as we know the benefits on physical and mental health of being outdoors." - Credit: St Michaels CofE VA Primary School

It's Children's Mental Health Week, St Michael's Primary in St Albans is celebrating its second award for its work on supporting children’s mental health and wellbeing.

St Michael’s has achieved the Wellbeing Award for Schools in partnership with the National Children’s Bureau, in addition to the award the school received from Herts for Learning in December 2020.

The report highlighted that ‘members of the school community feel valued, cared for, supported and able to work and learn at their best’.

Crucially in these challenging times, the report concluded that ‘the school is a safe place to talk and share feelings openly and honestly’.

The report is a poignant reminder of the importance of ‘the school’s belief that when children feel safe and secure there is no limit to what they can achieve'.

You may also want to watch:

Head teacher Alison Rafferty said, “The pandemic has brought mental health and wellbeing into sharp focus. Many families are struggling to cope in a world where social contact is restricted.

"At St Michael’s we see school as an extension of the family, and developing children’s mental and emotional resilience is vital for them to grow into mature adults who can cope with whatever challenges come their way.

"A further recent initiative at St Michael’s is the addition of a new ‘Forest School’ right on our door step, as we know the benefits on physical and mental health of being outdoors.

"I am extremely proud of the work that the community of St Michael’s has done to achieve these awards.”