Harpenden girls return to school
PUBLISHED: 13:10 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 25 June 2020
A girls school in Harpenden has this week re-opened after the lockdown.
St Hilda’s has welcomed back 129 out of 135 pupils.
This has been achieved by using all rooms and available staff to allow the children to return and enjoy live learning.
During lockdown, the school provided a range of remote learning, using live and interactive lessons throughout the day. Parents are reportedly delighted and have appreciated the opportunity for their child to enjoy time with their classmates.
Headmaster Dan Sayers said: “We have been delighted to welcome back our pupils who have spent the last three months in lockdown.
“The staff have ensured that the children have had a very high calibre of teaching online, and we have worked tirelessly to ensure that the site was prepared and ready for all to come back over the last few weeks.”
