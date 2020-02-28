Advanced search

St Albans student recognised for 'outstanding' exam success

PUBLISHED: 12:01 29 February 2020

Ifaz Syed from St Columba�s College in St Albans was shortlisted for the British Education Awards 2020. Picture: British Education Awards

A St Albans student was shortlisted for the national British Education Awards 2020, in recognition of his GCSE results and extracurricular success.

St Columba's College student Ifaz Syed achieved 10 grade 9s in his GCSEs, as well as an A* with distinction in further maths.

Alongside this academic achievement, Ifaz also plays tennis, cricket and chess, and volunteers at a St Albans special school, Watling View, where he supports pupils with a range of physical and learning difficulties.

As a result, he was invited to the ceremony at the Hilton Deansgate in Manchester, alongside the UK's top students

Ifaz Syed says: "I am very proud to be recognised by the British Education Awards, and I would like to thank St Columba's College and my family for all their support."

St Columba's headmaster, David Buxton added: "We are thrilled that Ifaz's outstanding success at GCSE has been nationally recognised and that he has been shortlisted for such a prestigious, national award. His hard work and curiosity to learn are an example to all."

