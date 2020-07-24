Advanced search

Year 6 pupils from St Albans and Harpenden bid primary school goodbye in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 July 2020

Alban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah Bland

Alban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah Bland

With Year 6 pupils’ final year of primary school disrupted by coronavirus, the Herts Ad is giving children, schools and families the chance to say goodbye and wish them good luck as they move up to secondary school.

Alban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah BlandAlban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah Bland

Sarah Bland, a Year 6 teacher at Alban City School, said: “There is no doubt that 2020 has been different to every other school year. You have all dealt with the changes with such maturity and have managed to keep smiling throughout.

“You are a credit to Alban City School and will be missed by all. Each and every one of you has brought something special to the school and your determination until the end has been inspiring.

Alban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah BlandAlban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah Bland

“You have continued to enjoy your learning and experiences, whether it be recording our first ever Leaver’s Assembly film, having an outdoor disco or writing a letter to your future self. Everyone at Alban City School wishes you all the best as you continue on the next part of your adventure.”

St John Fisher Catholic Primary School said: “Good luck to all our SJF Year 6 leavers, wishing you great success and happiness for the future from everyone at St John Fisher Catholic School, St Albans.”

Alban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah BlandAlban City School Year 6 leavers. Picture: Sarah Bland

Meanwhile Year 6 pupils at The Lea Primary School in Harpenden put on a socially-distanced version of their end of year play, ‘Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies’.

St John Fisher Catholic Primary School Year 6 leavers. Picture: St John Fisher Catholic Primary SchoolSt John Fisher Catholic Primary School Year 6 leavers. Picture: St John Fisher Catholic Primary School

Year 6 class teacher Miss Weston sent pupils the script and songs over lockdown so they could familiarise themselves with the parts, and auditions were carried out in class ‘bubbles’ as soon as the school reopened on June 1.

The play was then performed in front of the socially-distanced school community on the school field, as part of the leavers’ ceremony.

Miss Weston said: “The children have missed out on so many of the activities they were looking forward to after all their hard work preparing for SATs.

“We have been desperate to give them a chance to perform as a class to mark the end of their journey at the school. We realised it would be a challenge, but it’s been worth the effort seeing how much the children’s spirits have been lifted by the experience.“

Please send photos and messages for Year 6 leavers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk to be featured in the Herts Ad.

