St Albans teachers take part in #ProudToTeach campaign

Two teachers from a St Albans school took on a starring role in the Department for Education's #ProudToTeach campaign.

Beaumont School maths teacher Ella Dickson and head of music David Guinane appeared on social media channels to mark World Teachers' Day on Saturday, October 5, and to talk about why they are proud of teach those aged between 11 and 18.

Ella, a 40-year-old Oxford graduate, has acquired a following among pupils and on Twitter for her work supporting pupils' Duke of Edinburgh adventures, her intricately-piped maths equation biscuits and for painting book covers on rocks and hiding them in her local library.

She said: "I am hugely passionate about teaching maths and I know that building a good relationship with my students can only help.

"Having a maths degree meant that there were a lot of career options on the table. But personally, I have never felt that wealth should be a marker of what makes a successful life.

"I am absolutely proud to teach and proud of giving my pupils the chance to learn skills they can use throughout their day-to-day lives, or to build careers.

"One of my ex-students got in touch recently to tell me that she uses equations in her job as a buyer for a high street chain. It was a wonderful feeling."

David, 32, started his musical career as part of a rock band and has taught at Beaumont School for the past 10 years. He believes the key to teaching is to "innovate and do things differently", recently organising a 'GradeOneathon' where pupils turned the tables on their teachers by teaching them how to play a musical instrument.

He said: "One of my pupils taught me how to play the trombone - I wasn't great but it was great fun for the kids to be able to show us how skilled they are.

"I am proud to teach music because these creative arts really teach people about who they are. I am also proud to give young people the equality of opportunity - we make everyone a musician."

The Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, also took part in the #ProudToTeach campaign by speaking about the teachers who inspired him during his own time at school, encouraging teachers to join in the campaign on social media.