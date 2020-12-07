Six St Albans schools make top Sunday Times School Guide shortlist

St George's School in Harpenden ranked the highest of those included in the list from the district, placing 139th overall.

Six schools across St Albans district have been included in 2021’s Sunday Times School Guide, which singles out the nation’s top secondary schools.

Sandringham School in St Albans placed 171st on the Sunday Times Schools Guide for 2021.

Of the 500 included in the guide, 25 Hertfordshire schools made the list – an impressive five per cent of the total schools. Four of those schools are in St Albans, while two are in Harpenden.

Schools up and down the country were ranked by performance according to their A-level and GCSE results from the summer of 2019.

St George’s School in Harpenden ranked the highest of those included in the list from the district, placing 139th overall. St Albans’ Beaumont School, Sandringham School and St Albans Girls’ School followed, ranking 170th, 171st and 172nd respectively. Harpenden’s Roundwood Park School and Loreto College in St Albans also made the list, placing 276th and 389th.

Beaumont School in St Albans placed 170th on the Sunday Times Schools Guide for 2021.

Cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, Cllr Terry Douris said: “Hertfordshire has some of the best education facilities in the UK, so these results are testament to the hard work of school leaders, teachers, support staff, governing bodies and pupils, huge congratulations to them all.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to applaud the fantastic efforts of all our schools who work so hard to ensure each child reaches their potential. We are proud of their dedication and achievements, particularly during this very challenging year.”

Also published in the Schools Guide were the country’s top 250 state primary schools, ranked by the aggregated average scaled scores in reading, grammar and maths from the 2019 SATS.

Loreto College in St Albans placed 389th on the Sunday Times Schools Guide for 2021.

Hertfordshire had eight schools listed, including Wood End School in Harpenden, which came in 93rd place.

Across Hertfordshire, there are 530 maintained schools, consisting of 80 secondary, 403 primary, 14 nursery and 25 special schools, as well as eight education support centres.

STAGS placed 172nd on the Sunday Times Schools Guide for 2021.

The results were published in the 28th edition of The Sunday Times Schools Guide, identifying the 2,000 highest-achieving state and independent schools in the UK, ranked by their most recent examination results.

The full report can be accessed online by visiting The Times’ website.

Roundwood Park School in St Albans placed 276th on the Sunday Times Schools Guide for 2021.