St Albans school wins £20,000 grant for new library

A model of the Fleetville Infant and Nursery School PTA project, which has just won £20,000 from the Aviva Community Fund. Picture: Alexandra Lindley Archant

A St Albans school has been awarded £20,000 towards a new library on an elevated floor.

Fleetville Infant and Nursery School PTA beat more than 500 projects across four different levels to win the Aviva Community Fund grant towards its new library facilities.

The current library is in a busy thoroughfare in the corner of the dining area. However, the new learning space will be on a mezzanine floor above the hall, and will offer breakout and quiet spots.

This creative use of the space effectively utilises the structure of the 100-year-old building, which sees high ceilings on a cosier ground plan.

Headteacher Alex Lindley described it as a “fabulous renovation” project, which received more than 8,500 public votes in order to receive the grant.

She said: “We are very excited about this, we can’t believe that we have won it in the end. It was quite a shock - a really good shock.”

The PTA organised fundraising events have collected £10,000 for the project, but this extra cash boost means it can get underway during the summer holidays and be ready for the September 2019 intake.

Firstly, however, the work must go out to tender and a suitable contractor chosen.

Alex added: “A massive thank you to all of our parents who have been so supportive.”

The application read: “Developing a child’s love of reading is a key focus of our school and the staff are wonderful in providing the children with a rich early reading curriculum to support this.

“For the next stage in our journey, we would love to do this within a dedicated library environment that engages and excites everyone - from the reluctant readers to the bookworms, and those with special needs - so that literacy is future proofed for generations of Fleetville children to come.”

Other projects in the area have also benefitted from the Aviva Community Fund over the years. For example, the Wheathampstead and District Preservation Society received up to £1,000 for its Project River View and Friends of Harpenden Academy were given up to £1,000 for a new school playground mural.

Find out more about the grant at www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk