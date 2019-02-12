Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans pupils use STEM subjects to help Water Aid

PUBLISHED: 09:31 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 15 February 2019

Verulam School's STEM Club has teamed up with Affinity Water to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Verulam School

Verulam School's STEM Club has teamed up with Affinity Water to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Verulam School

Archant

Pupils at a school in St Albans are taking part in a water-saving campaign and raising money for Water Aid.

Verulam School's STEM Club has teamed up with Affinity Water to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Verulam SchoolVerulam School's STEM Club has teamed up with Affinity Water to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Verulam School

Verulam School’s STEM club (science, technology, engineering and maths) will compete against four other teams in Hertfordshire for Challenge: Water 2019, a competition run by Water Aid and Affinity Water.

Representatives from both organisations visited the school as part of National STEM clubs week and led sessions on the problems faced by the water industry, both locally and worldwide.

The project runs until May, with pupils running a water-saving campaign in school, fundraising and designing accessibility improvements to the VIP latrine, a toilet which Water Aid installs around the world.

Headmaster Paul Ramsey said: “Our students really benefited from understanding how the STEM subjects that they study are employed in the real world to help people have safer and better lives.”

Topic Tags:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

18-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at Harpenden school

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs at a school in Harpenden.

Updated Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

New BBC TV show sees local judges search for St Albans’ best address

The Best House in Town judges: (l-r) Olwyn Grint, Emma Bustamante, Dean Mason, Randa Kort and Kuldip Chohan. Picture: BBC

Well-known St Albans DJ stops broadcasting with Radio Verulam amid controversy

Danny Smith has withdrawn his services from Radio Verulam until the row is resolved. Picture: Archant
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pupils use STEM subjects to help Water Aid

Verulam School's STEM Club has teamed up with Affinity Water to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Verulam School

Youths guilty of stealing bikes worth thousands of pounds in St Albans

Two boys have faced court after stealing bikes from St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Area Guide: The family-friendly Marshalswick area of St Albans

A house on Marshal's Drive in Marshalswick. Picture: Danny Loo

Man in court after entering Harpenden

Murrary Bierman failed to comply with a community protection notice by entering Harpenden. Photo: Danny Loo.

18-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at Harpenden school

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs at a school in Harpenden.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists