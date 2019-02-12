St Albans pupils use STEM subjects to help Water Aid
PUBLISHED: 09:31 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 15 February 2019
Archant
Pupils at a school in St Albans are taking part in a water-saving campaign and raising money for Water Aid.
Verulam School’s STEM club (science, technology, engineering and maths) will compete against four other teams in Hertfordshire for Challenge: Water 2019, a competition run by Water Aid and Affinity Water.
Representatives from both organisations visited the school as part of National STEM clubs week and led sessions on the problems faced by the water industry, both locally and worldwide.
The project runs until May, with pupils running a water-saving campaign in school, fundraising and designing accessibility improvements to the VIP latrine, a toilet which Water Aid installs around the world.
Headmaster Paul Ramsey said: “Our students really benefited from understanding how the STEM subjects that they study are employed in the real world to help people have safer and better lives.”