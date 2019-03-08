St Albans school runs scooter safety course for children

Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans with scooter trainer Lewis Mackrell. Picture: RKH Archant

A St Albans primary school received a £250 donation to help fund a scooter safety training course.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans took part in a scooter safety training course. Picture: RKH Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans took part in a scooter safety training course. Picture: RKH

Oakwood Primary School held five training sessions for 135 pupils from reception and Year 1 to Year 3, run by experts from Team Rubicon Action Sports School.

The money was donated by house building company Taylor Wimpey North Thames, as part of its initiative to work with local businesses and organisations that surround Taylor Wimpey developments.

Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans with Jemma Tarabin from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: RKH Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans with Jemma Tarabin from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: RKH

Oakwood headteacher Zoë Buckley said: "A significant number of our pupils travel to school by scooter with their parents, but it is not uncommon for them to be scooting well ahead of their parents, showing little awareness of their speed and other pedestrians.

"The training course will help our pupils to arrive at school more safely and will encourage them and their parents to leave their cars at home when going to and from school."

Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans with Jemma Tarabin from Taylor Wimpey and scooter trainer Lewis Mackrell. Picture: RKH Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans with Jemma Tarabin from Taylor Wimpey and scooter trainer Lewis Mackrell. Picture: RKH

Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans took part in a scooter safety training course. Picture: RKH Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans took part in a scooter safety training course. Picture: RKH

You may also want to watch: