St Albans school runs scooter safety course for children

PUBLISHED: 13:11 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 November 2019

Pupils at Oakwood Primary School in St Albans with scooter trainer Lewis Mackrell. Picture: RKH

Archant

A St Albans primary school received a £250 donation to help fund a scooter safety training course.

Oakwood Primary School held five training sessions for 135 pupils from reception and Year 1 to Year 3, run by experts from Team Rubicon Action Sports School.

The money was donated by house building company Taylor Wimpey North Thames, as part of its initiative to work with local businesses and organisations that surround Taylor Wimpey developments.

Oakwood headteacher Zoë Buckley said: "A significant number of our pupils travel to school by scooter with their parents, but it is not uncommon for them to be scooting well ahead of their parents, showing little awareness of their speed and other pedestrians.

"The training course will help our pupils to arrive at school more safely and will encourage them and their parents to leave their cars at home when going to and from school."

