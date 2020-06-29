St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans headteacher has literally gone the extra mile to show pupils what they could expect on their return to school.

Headteacher Damien Johnston of Margaret Wix Primary School was videoed taking the new route into school – in line with social distancing – for all the different year groups returning to lessons.

He can be seen with his hat on, his two water bottles, his lunch and his bag while he reassuringly narrates the walk all the way around the playground.

Parents and children have viewed the videos of the headmaster on the school’s Facebook page and their comments show they have welcomed the gesture.

Damien said: “We wanted to help parents and children understand how to get into school safely and within the new guidelines.

“I spent an afternoon with the assistant head who videoed me walking the routes.

“Another member of senior leadership team came up with the idea and I think it has worked brilliantly! A real team effort.”