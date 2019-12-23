Advanced search

St Albans school funds charity bus for deaf children in The Gambia

PUBLISHED: 11:42 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 23 December 2019

Heathlands School, St Albans, raised money for a bus in The Gambia. Picture: Supplied

Heathlands School, St Albans, raised money for a bus in The Gambia. Picture: Supplied

A St Albans school has funded a charity bus for deaf children in Africa.

Heathlands School handed over a cheque for £4,000 to Kashmir Deaf Children's Trust on Friday.

The bus will enable the children to get to school in The Gambia.

Over the last 18 months they have been raising money by selling handmade Gambian goods, organising staff quiz nights, cake and biscuit sales, selling books, making cocktails and a world cup draw.

Three staff members will go out to visit both schools in The Gambia in February half term, where they will see the bus arrive after its long journey from Heathlands across the Sahara Desert.

Co-headteacher Sarah Shields said: "Everyone in the school community has been involved and their generosity has been humbling. Donations have ranged from a fabulous £2,500 from M Fest at Marlborough School to donations from students.

"Every single penny has helped us reach our target."

