St Albans school recognised by Apple for use of iPads

PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 November 2019

Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans has been named an Apple Distinguished School. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy

A school in St Albans has been designated an 'Apple Distinguished School' in recognition of its use of Apple technology.

Samuel Ryder Academy was given the title due to its use of iPads in both its primary and secondary classrooms.

Apple Distinguished Schools are schools which use Apple technology to inspire 'creativity, collaboration and critical thinking'.

Deputy headteacher Lucy Miles said: "I never cease to be amazed at the creative use of the iPads to augment the learning experience of all our pupils both in and out of the classroom.

"Pupils regularly tell us that the use of the iPads 'unleash their creativity' and allow them to be more independent in their learning and that is fantastic to hear."

Primary pupils also use Spheros (robotic balls) and other robotics to enhance their learning, and secondary school pupils use iPads as part of a 'one-to-one' device programme.

