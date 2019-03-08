Advanced search

St Albans school teams up with University of the Arts for creative hub

PUBLISHED: 08:59 27 October 2019

Sandringham School in St Albans has teamed up with the University of the Arts in London for a creative hub. Picture: Danny Loo

Sandringham School in St Albans has teamed up with the University of the Arts in London for a creative hub. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A St Albans school has been selected as a partner for a creative hub set up by University of the Arts in London.

The hub will be based at Sandringham School and will provide art and design courses for pupils aged seven to 17, both after school and on Saturdays.

Sandringham's hub is one of the first three creative hubs to be launched in the UK, as part of the university's new 'Future Creatives' venture.

Liz Kelly, director of learning in the school's visual art department, said: "It is a tremendous opportunity to work in partnership with such a renowned university for the arts.

"We have loved working with UAL so far and we are delighted that they have chosen us as a base to deliver their inspiring courses which focus on building confidence in young artists."

To get more information or to book go to arts.ac.uk/future-creatives

