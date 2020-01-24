Advanced search

St Albans pupils challenge Morrisons on plastic use

PUBLISHED: 16:54 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 24 January 2020

This class at Cunningham Hill School in St Albans wrote letters to Morrisons about plastic use. Picture: Supplied

This class at Cunningham Hill School in St Albans wrote letters to Morrisons about plastic use. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Children wrote letters about plastic use and sent them to a St Albans supermarket.

The Year 3 pupils at Cunningham Hill School individually wrote letters to Morrisons asking them to ensure all of their plastic was recyclable, as they had signed up to The Plastic Pact.

You may also want to watch:

Teacher Laura Hickson said: "All lessons during our 'plastic week' linked to the negative environmental impact that single-use plastic has.

"The children were really passionate about writing these letters as they know that they can influence the future."

Morrisons replied to the children's letters stating their plans for plastic reduction. They said that by 2025 all of their own brand packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable. Morrisons also wrote that they are starting to have a loose fruit and vegetable area in 60 stores.

The children were excited to receive the responses from the supermarket.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in 'Harpenden Estate' under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Verulam Arms to open under new name

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police chase through St Albans ends in seizure of stolen goods

Police stopped a suspect car in St Peter's Street, St Albans.

Two St Albans schools get green light to amalgamate

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school. Picture: Google Street View

Multi-million pound plans to invest in ‘Harpenden Estate’ under fire

Chris White, the leader of St Albans district council. Photo: Hannah Couzens

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pupils challenge Morrisons on plastic use

This class at Cunningham Hill School in St Albans wrote letters to Morrisons about plastic use. Picture: Supplied

St Albans MP elected vice-chair of all-party climate change group

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has been elected vice-chair of the all-party parliamentary group on climate change. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office

Police appeal after man seriously injured in M25 crash

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a crash on the M25. Picture: Archant

Pensioner trapped in car following crash in St Albans

Police were called to a crash in Sandpit Lane, St Albans. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Chef Tom Kerridge confirmed as host of Pub in the Park in St Albans

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. Picture: Will Stanley
Drive 24