St Albans pupils challenge Morrisons on plastic use

Children wrote letters about plastic use and sent them to a St Albans supermarket.

The Year 3 pupils at Cunningham Hill School individually wrote letters to Morrisons asking them to ensure all of their plastic was recyclable, as they had signed up to The Plastic Pact.

Teacher Laura Hickson said: "All lessons during our 'plastic week' linked to the negative environmental impact that single-use plastic has.

"The children were really passionate about writing these letters as they know that they can influence the future."

Morrisons replied to the children's letters stating their plans for plastic reduction. They said that by 2025 all of their own brand packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable. Morrisons also wrote that they are starting to have a loose fruit and vegetable area in 60 stores.

The children were excited to receive the responses from the supermarket.