St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Pupils at a school in St Albans decided what they want to be when they grow up for 'aspirations day'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils at a school in St Albans dressed as what they want to be when they grow up for 'aspirations day'.

Margaret Wix School invited visitors from a variety of careers and backgrounds to talk to the children on Monday, December 9 - including a British Army officer, an NHS midwife, a digital sports journalist, an emergency ambulance technician and more.

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Local transformation coach Sarah Bramall ran workshops with Key Stage Two pupils and spoke to the whole school about the importance of being resilient when times are tough. Younger pupils took part in workshops with Phoebe Shergold-Willis, founder of SASA School of Performing Arts.

Assistant headteacher Claire Gibbs said: "By meeting all of these different individuals, we are hopeful that the children will see how exciting life can be and that there are so many wonderful jobs that they can be inspired by and can do themselves."

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

You may also want to watch: