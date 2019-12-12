Advanced search

St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

PUBLISHED: 06:59 16 December 2019

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Pupils at a school in St Albans decided what they want to be when they grow up for 'aspirations day'.

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils at a school in St Albans dressed as what they want to be when they grow up for 'aspirations day'.

Margaret Wix School invited visitors from a variety of careers and backgrounds to talk to the children on Monday, December 9 - including a British Army officer, an NHS midwife, a digital sports journalist, an emergency ambulance technician and more.

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Local transformation coach Sarah Bramall ran workshops with Key Stage Two pupils and spoke to the whole school about the importance of being resilient when times are tough. Younger pupils took part in workshops with Phoebe Shergold-Willis, founder of SASA School of Performing Arts.

Assistant headteacher Claire Gibbs said: "By meeting all of these different individuals, we are hopeful that the children will see how exciting life can be and that there are so many wonderful jobs that they can be inspired by and can do themselves."

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny LooPupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

You may also want to watch:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

Britain's Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Breaking Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Govia Thameslink now 'most punctual' - but one in four trains still late

Govia Thameslink are one of the country's most reliable train operators, according to new figures. Picture: Archant
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Govia Thameslink now ‘most punctual’ - but one in four trains still late

Govia Thameslink are one of the country's most reliable train operators, according to new figures. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans cadets praised for community engagement

St Albans police cadets have received an award for community engagement. Picture: Supplied

Wins and PBs as St Albans Striders step into Christmas

Stephen Hosty of St Albans Striders completes the Festive 5 in Welwyn Garden City dressed as Santa. Picture: TONY BARR

St Albans pupils prepare for their dream jobs at aspirations day

Pupils speak to visitors about their different professions at a Dream Big day at Margaret Wix Primary School. Picture: Danny Loo

Govia Thameslink now ‘most punctual’ - but one in four trains still late

Govia Thameslink are one of the country's most reliable train operators, according to new figures. Picture: Archant

Massive come from behind victory puts Saracens in pole position in title race

Marlie Packer scores her third try in Saracens' hard-fought Tyrrells Premier 15s win at Harlequins. Picture: MAREK DORCIK IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists