St Albans pupils have 'mind-blowing' visit to Houses of Parliament

PUBLISHED: 11:03 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 06 February 2020

Year 6 pupils from Maple School in St Albans visited the Hoses of Parliament. Picture: Maple School

Primary school pupils from St Albans visited the Houses of Parliament and spoke to Daisy Cooper about her role as MP.

Year 6 children from Maple School were given a tour of the House of Lords and the House of Commons on Tuesday, January 28.

They also saw the Magna Carta, visited the room where the Queen dresses for the opening of Parliament, and watched a film on the history of the Houses of Parliament.

Year 6 teacher Mrs Kemp said: "The children were fascinated by the whole experience, and it very much supported the work they are doing in class. We were touched that Daisy Cooper gave up her time to chat with the children and share their special experience."

One boy described the visit as "mind-blowing", while another said he had "not expected [Daisy] to be so friendly".

Another pupil added: ""It was great seeing the place rather than just seeing it on TV."

