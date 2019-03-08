Advanced search

St Albans pupils sing at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 March 2019

Archant

Children from a St Albans primary school sang in front of the Queen in a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Children from a St Albans primary school sang in front of the Queen in a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Thirty pupils from The Abbey Primary School sang in front of the Royal Family and Theresa May as the Hertfordshire Commonwealth Choir in the service on Monday, March 11.

The choir, which was created by music teacher Marie Price and other staff at the school, sang songs reflecting the 2019 theme ‘A Connected Commonwealth’ and were accompanied by the Dionysus Ensemble.

Headteacher Emma Fenn said: “We had a wonderful day on Monday. This was a special opportunity for our pupils and something that they will remember all their lives.

“All 30 children were a credit to our school and we were delighted that one of our Year 6 Music Captains, Robert Johnson, was presented to HM The Queen and the Prime Minister at the end of the service.”

