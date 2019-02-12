Advanced search

St Albans pupils learn about law enforcement in new scheme

PUBLISHED: 09:22 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 08 March 2019

The Mini Police at Manderville Primary School. Picture: Herts police

Pupils in St Albans got a taste of law enforcement when the police came to visit their school.

Children at Mandeville Primary School have completed a new Herts police scheme in which officers taught them about the law, anti-social behaviour, and safety.

The Mini Police programme originated in Durham, but was successfully trialled in Harpenden last year. With funding from Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd, the scheme is being rolled-out across Herts.

PCSO Chris Stokes and Police Cadet Sadie Sundt led the Manderville classes. PCSO Stokes said: “It was a pleasure working with the children.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our younger children to get an insight into their local community and local issues.”

Manderville Primary School headteacher Cathy Longhurst thanked the officers: “My Year 6 teachers said that the programme was a great success and that the children really enjoyed the whole experience.”

