St Albans pupils design cards for Hertfordshire Heroes

PUBLISHED: 06:59 28 January 2020

Rebecca Lord, 11, from St Albans is a runner-up in the Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art Competition. Picture: Herts county council

Rebecca Lord, 11, from St Albans is a runner-up in the Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art Competition. Picture: Herts county council

Two St Albans pupils will have their artwork turned into festive cards for the armed forces after becoming runners-up in the Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art Competition.

Pearl MacMurray, 11, from St Albans is a runner-up in the Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art Competition. Picture: Herts county councilPearl MacMurray, 11, from St Albans is a runner-up in the Hertfordshire Heroes Christmas Art Competition. Picture: Herts county council

Pearl MacMurray and Rebecca Lord, both age 11 and in Year 6 at Wheatfields Junior School, took part in the Herts county council-run contest alongside other schoolchildren from across the county.

Rebecca's design featured images representing the army, navy and air force, surrounding the Hertfordshire Heroes logo, while Pearl's drawing was a teddy bear Christmas decoration, dressed in army uniform and giving a salute. As well as receiving certificates, both girls won a day of adventure from Northwood military headquarters in Herts.

Cllr Terry Douris, chairman of Hertfordshire Armed Forces Covenant Board, said the cards would be a "fantastic morale booster" to the armed forces.

