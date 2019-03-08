St Albans pupils brighten up care home bus
PUBLISHED: 15:25 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 14 November 2019
Andrew H Williams 2019
Pupils from a St Albans junior school made butterflies to decorate a care home bus which transports elderly residents around the city.
McCarthy and Stone, which runs Eleanor House Care Home in London Road, enlisted the help of eight and nine-year-old pupils at Cunningham Hill Junior School to draw colourful butterflies to be printed on the bus.
Year 4 teacher Jake Garwood said: "Fostering creativity that goes beyond the classroom is important to our pupils, as well as forming long lasting relationships within the local community.
"Our Year 4 class are very creative, so we were delighted to be asked by McCarthy and Stone to create a design for their development bus."
The bus is used for Eleanor House residents to access amenities and attractions in St Albans. Eleanor House estates manager Tracey Muponda said: "We have already had fantastic feedback from our residents."