St Albans pupils brighten up care home bus

Teacher Jake Garwood and Prabhjot Ahluwalia from Eleanor House Care Home in St Albans with Cunningham Hill Junior School pupils who drew colourful butterflies for the bus. Picture: Andrew Williams Andrew H Williams 2019

Pupils from a St Albans junior school made butterflies to decorate a care home bus which transports elderly residents around the city.

McCarthy and Stone, which runs Eleanor House Care Home in London Road, enlisted the help of eight and nine-year-old pupils at Cunningham Hill Junior School to draw colourful butterflies to be printed on the bus.

Year 4 teacher Jake Garwood said: "Fostering creativity that goes beyond the classroom is important to our pupils, as well as forming long lasting relationships within the local community.

"Our Year 4 class are very creative, so we were delighted to be asked by McCarthy and Stone to create a design for their development bus."

The bus is used for Eleanor House residents to access amenities and attractions in St Albans. Eleanor House estates manager Tracey Muponda said: "We have already had fantastic feedback from our residents."