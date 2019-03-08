Advanced search

St Albans pupils brighten up care home bus

PUBLISHED: 15:25 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 14 November 2019

Teacher Jake Garwood and Prabhjot Ahluwalia from Eleanor House Care Home in St Albans with Cunningham Hill Junior School pupils who drew colourful butterflies for the bus. Picture: Andrew Williams

Teacher Jake Garwood and Prabhjot Ahluwalia from Eleanor House Care Home in St Albans with Cunningham Hill Junior School pupils who drew colourful butterflies for the bus. Picture: Andrew Williams

Andrew H Williams 2019

Pupils from a St Albans junior school made butterflies to decorate a care home bus which transports elderly residents around the city.

Teacher Jake Garwood and Prabhjot Ahluwalia from Eleanor House Care Home in St Albans with Cunningham Hill Junior School pupils who drew colourful butterflies for the bus. Picture: Andrew WilliamsTeacher Jake Garwood and Prabhjot Ahluwalia from Eleanor House Care Home in St Albans with Cunningham Hill Junior School pupils who drew colourful butterflies for the bus. Picture: Andrew Williams

McCarthy and Stone, which runs Eleanor House Care Home in London Road, enlisted the help of eight and nine-year-old pupils at Cunningham Hill Junior School to draw colourful butterflies to be printed on the bus.

You may also want to watch:

Year 4 teacher Jake Garwood said: "Fostering creativity that goes beyond the classroom is important to our pupils, as well as forming long lasting relationships within the local community.

"Our Year 4 class are very creative, so we were delighted to be asked by McCarthy and Stone to create a design for their development bus."

The bus is used for Eleanor House residents to access amenities and attractions in St Albans. Eleanor House estates manager Tracey Muponda said: "We have already had fantastic feedback from our residents."

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pupils brighten up care home bus

Teacher Jake Garwood and Prabhjot Ahluwalia from Eleanor House Care Home in St Albans with Cunningham Hill Junior School pupils who drew colourful butterflies for the bus. Picture: Andrew Williams

St Albans, Wheathampstead and London Colney featured – but will the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw on the 400 mile journey. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Former Welwyn, Datchworth and Harpednen juniors keep their place ahead of England’s clash with France

England women are the reigning champions of the Women's Six Nations. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Second consultation on plan to close ‘short break’ respite centres in Hertfordshrie

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo

Ian Allinson backs son Lee to be a success at Hendon

Ian and Lee Allinson bark out the orders during their time together at St Albans City. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists