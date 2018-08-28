St Albans pupils attend UN summit in Geneva

Pupils from Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans visited CERN in Geneva for a United Nations business summit. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy Archant

Pupils at a school in St Albans were invited to attend a United Nations summit.

Samuel Ryder Academy was one of only ten schools selected to visit CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research) in Geneva, and take part in the WildHearts GEL (Global Entrepreneurial leaders) summit.

The summit was delivered in partnership with the International School of Genovia, and focused on who the pupils felt embodied the theme ‘business for good’. The workshop also addressed the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and how pupils could create initiatives to help reach them.

Year 12 pupil Makenzie Wortley said: “As an aspiring physicist CERN was fascinating, but the conference focused my attention on just how real the Sustainable Development Goals are and that if we don’t address them now, our world will be a very difference place.