Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans pupils attend UN summit in Geneva

PUBLISHED: 09:29 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 20 November 2018

Pupils from Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans visited CERN in Geneva for a United Nations business summit. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy

Pupils from Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans visited CERN in Geneva for a United Nations business summit. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy

Archant

Pupils at a school in St Albans were invited to attend a United Nations summit.

Samuel Ryder Academy was one of only ten schools selected to visit CERN (the European Organisation for Nuclear Research) in Geneva, and take part in the WildHearts GEL (Global Entrepreneurial leaders) summit.

The summit was delivered in partnership with the International School of Genovia, and focused on who the pupils felt embodied the theme ‘business for good’. The workshop also addressed the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and how pupils could create initiatives to help reach them.

Year 12 pupil Makenzie Wortley said: “As an aspiring physicist CERN was fascinating, but the conference focused my attention on just how real the Sustainable Development Goals are and that if we don’t address them now, our world will be a very difference place.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Video UK’s Strongest Man to return to St Albans in 2019

10:52 Fraser Whieldon
2017 champion Laurence Shahlaei introduced to the crowd at the UK's Strongest Man event held in Westminster Lodge last July. Picture: DANNY LOO

The UK’s Strongest Man contest will be returning to St Albans in 2019 after seeing success with this year’s event.

Major progress being made on St Albans civic centre development

09:06 Fraser Whieldon
The former St Albans police station, which is due to be demolished as part of the Civic Centre Opportunity Site South project.

Major progress is being made on the ‘most ambitious development St Albans council has undertaken’.

St Albans coffee vendor launches biodegradeable pods

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
The biodegradable pods from Coffee Ethic.

A St Albans vendor has launched biodegradable coffee pods to combat plastic waste.

Video Acclaimed duo to record new album live in Hertfordshire village church

Yesterday, 18:15 Alan Davies
Nancy Kerr and James Fagan will record part of their new album live in Kimpton.

An award-winning folk duo will be recording an album live in a village church in Hertfordshire this weekend.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England

St Albans Liberal Democrat savages Tories after Mr Kipling makers begin stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears

Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards