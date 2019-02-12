St Albans primary school children to sing at Westminster Abbey

A mosaic of The Abbey Primary School, where pupils will be singing at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Picture: The Abbey Primary School Archant

Children from a St Albans primary school are rehearsing songs in preparation for singing at Westminster Abbey.

Pupils at The Abbey Primary School in Grove Road will take part in the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 11.

Thirty members of the school choir and chamber choir will sing in front of more than 2,000 guests, including the Queen, the Prime Minister and High Commissioners of Commonwealth countries.

The service, which will be filmed by the BBC, marks the 70th anniversary of the formation of the Commonwealth, and will feature a procession of flags from the 53 member countries.

Headteacher Emma Fern said: “This is a special opportunity for our pupils and something that they will remember all their lives. We are extremely honoured to have been invited to participate.”