St Albans pupil wins national film competition

PUBLISHED: 13:13 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 12 March 2019

Saul Lotzof, from St Albans School, won for Best Short Film at the BFI Future Film Festival. Picture: Gravity Global

A sixth former from St Albans won the award for Best Short Film at the BFI Future Film Festival.

Saul Lotzof, who is in Upper Sixth at St Albans School, won the award for his film ‘Milk Bottle’, which portrays a father taking his son out on a seemingly innocent pheasant shoot which becomes distorted.

He said: “I was thrilled about being in the official selection for the BFI Future Film Festival, let alone being nominated for an award.

“Most filmmakers’ objectives with their shorts is to get them into as many ‘official selections’ as possible, but I’d never dreamt of winning an award at my first attempt.”

Saul gave a speech at the award ceremony and received a £1,000 cash prize. His film will also be screened at the Beverly Hills Film Festival at the beginning of April.

St Albans School headmaster Jonathan Gillespie said: “Saul’s film shows incredible talent at such an early age.”

