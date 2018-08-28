Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans pupil’s design wins national competition

PUBLISHED: 17:16 27 December 2018

Ch Exec of AECOM, David Barwell and Loreto College pupil Orla Connelly, who won the Imagineers Competition for her water solution. Picture: Submitted by AECOM

Ch Exec of AECOM, David Barwell and Loreto College pupil Orla Connelly, who won the Imagineers Competition for her water solution. Picture: Submitted by AECOM

Archant

A St Albans pupil’s design was chosen out of hundreds of entries as the winner of a national competition.

Orla Connelly, 11, from Loreto College, was asked to find an innovative solution to a major world problem as part of the AECOM Imagineers competition.

In response, she designed a pipeline to transport water from wet to dry countries in an attempt to combat water shortage.

Associate director of transportation at AECOM’s St Albans office, Karen Britton, said: “We are encouraging children to develop a passion for subjects in science, technology, engineering and math at an early stage and making the prospect of working for a company like AECOM one that is within reach, regardless of their backgrounds.”

Orla received her prize, a framed copy of the technical drawing of her pipeline, at an awards ceremony held at Loreto College earlier this month.

Following its huge success, AECOM intend to run its Imagineers competition again in 2019.

Topic Tags:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

David Moyo scored twice for St Albans City against former club Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Nottingham Forest – Canaries open home crunch Christmas double-header

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Boxing Day, as fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest visit for a compelling Championship clash.

Daniel Farke reveals injury cost of City’s stunning 3-3 Championship fightback against Nottingham Forest

Emi Buendia suffered an ankle injury against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 8

Michael Bailey: Devoid of quality, Big Ben, no Norwich advantage and the yellow wall – Six things learned from City’s Blackburn triumph

Tim Krul celebrates with the visiting Norwich City supporters following Championship victory over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s thrilling 3-3 Championship comeback against Nottingham Forest

Jordan Rhodes of Norwich dashes to retreive the ball after Onel Hernandez of Norwich scores his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans pupil’s design wins national competition

Ch Exec of AECOM, David Barwell and Loreto College pupil Orla Connelly, who won the Imagineers Competition for her water solution. Picture: Submitted by AECOM

Drop in noise complaints for Luton Airport

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

St Albans Cathedral nearly ready to open new Welcome Centre in 2019

Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John laying bricks for the new Vestry. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Cathedral

Post-Christmas Santa Hunt kicks off in St Albans

The Wick

National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

David Moyo scored twice for St Albans City against former club Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists