St Albans pupil to compete in international biology competition

A St Albans sixth former is representing the UK in an international biology competition.

James Panayis, from Sandringham School, is one of four pupils from the UK selected to take part in the International Biology Olympiad 2019 in Szeged, Hungary.

He competed against 15 other finalists at the British Biology Olympiad at the University of Warwick School of Life Sciences in April, and was chosen for the international competition following a three-day selection process.

In July the UK team will head to Hungary and compete against pre-university pupils from over 60 countries in a series of practical tasks and theoretical exams.

Sandringham School headteacher Alan Gray said: "This is an amazing outcome and well deserved.

"James is an outstanding scientist and I am sure the UK team will do really well against international competition."