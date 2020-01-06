Advanced search

St Albans primary school cites 'high expectations' as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

PUBLISHED: 15:55 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 06 January 2020

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved +44 7880551692

Staff and pupils at a St Albans primary school are celebrating after the school was praised for its "calm, hardworking atmosphere" in an Ofsted report.

Margaret Wix School in High Oaks received an overall 'good' rating in an inspection report published towards the end of December.

Inspectors, who visited over two days in November, wrote that the atmosphere of calm and hard work "permeates the school", and that staff "know their pupils extremely well".

The inspection took place under the new Education Inspection Framework, which was introduced in September 2019. Part of the new framework for primary schools is a heavy focus on reading, and Margaret Wix lived up to Ofsted's expectations.

The report stated: "Pupils express with sheer delight their pleasure in reading in class and visiting the school library. Reading has a high profile and a love of reading is fostered from the moment pupils start school."

However the school was told it needed to improve its maths teaching, as some staff did not have the subject knowledge needed to plan and deliver the maths curriculum.

Margaret Wix's early years teaching was praised for delivering activities which help children achieve highly and make a good start to their education.

Headteacher Damien Johnston, and the other leaders in the school, were described as "passionate in their desire to provide a curriculum which motivates and inspires pupils to learn".

Mr Johnston, who has been headteacher since September 2015, said: "The successful outcome of the inspection is directly linked to high expectations and the willingness of all members of the school community to respond positively to these.

"The school community is pleased with the outcome of the inspection and is looking forward to improving the school further."

The governors were praised for their level of ambition, but told they did not have enough knowledge of how pupils are doing in subjects other than English and maths.

Margaret Wix are holding school tours before the application deadline for September reception places on Wednesday, January 15. Anyone interested should contact the school office.

