Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans school celebrates expansion and showcases Roman ruins

PUBLISHED: 12:38 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:58 11 December 2018

Archaeologist James Fairbairn with headteacher Alison Rafferty. Picture: Andrew Rafferty

Archaeologist James Fairbairn with headteacher Alison Rafferty. Picture: Andrew Rafferty

Archant

A primary school in St Albans which is the site of important archaeological discoveries held an open day to celebrate its newfound historical significance.

A service was held at St Michael's Church to celebrate the expansion and archaeological findings at St Michael's School in St Albans. Picture: St Michael's C of E SchoolA service was held at St Michael's Church to celebrate the expansion and archaeological findings at St Michael's School in St Albans. Picture: St Michael's C of E School

Archaeologists discovered Roman coins, pottery fragments and ruins underneath St Michael’s C of E School in March. The finds included the corner of the main facade of a basilica, dating from 79AD, a late Roman portico, six Roman coins, the handle of an amphora (Roman vase) and a tile showing the paw print of a Roman dog.

St Michael’s held an open morning to celebrate both the archaeological finds and their recent expansion. The school, which currently has five classrooms with split year groups, has expanded to include two new classrooms so it can become a one-form entry primary school from September 2019.

There is also a special carpet to mark the location of the basilica and portico and a viewing hatch for pupils to see the history beneath their feet.

Parents, prospective parents, friends and neighbours were shown the new classrooms and pupils and staff demonstrated areas of the curriculum at work.

A service was held at St Michael's Church to celebrate the expansion and archaeological findings at St Michael's School in St Albans. Picture: St Michael's C of E SchoolA service was held at St Michael's Church to celebrate the expansion and archaeological findings at St Michael's School in St Albans. Picture: St Michael's C of E School

A service of celebration and thanksgiving was also held on Thursday, November 27 at St Michael’s Church. The school community gave thanks to everybody who had been involved in the building project, including the architects, the diocese, St Albans council and the builders.

The Right Revd Dr Alan Smith, the Bishop of St Albans, helped lead the service alongside the Revd Kenneth Padley fo St Michael’s. The children thanked those involved in the expansion by giving them handmade thank you cards and placing pieces of the school jigsaw to represent the coming together of all parts of the project.

Headteacher Alison Rafferty said: “Our school has been completely transformed. We have been able to retain the village school atmosphere, rooted in tradition and history, while providing an enriched curriculum in modern educational facilities.”

The archaeological dig at the school was led by James Fairbairn from Oxford Archaeology, and added to the information already known about the site from a previous dig in 1955, which unveiled fragments now on display at Verulamium Museum.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans school celebrates expansion and showcases Roman ruins

52 minutes ago Anne Suslak
Archaeologist James Fairbairn with headteacher Alison Rafferty. Picture: Andrew Rafferty

A primary school in St Albans which is the site of important archaeological discoveries held an open day to celebrate its newfound historical significance.

Can you solve the anagram? Angel spotting trail launches around St Albans

10:29 Franki Berry
Marshalswick Baptist Free Church. Picture: Google Maps

A flight of angels are descending on St Albans in the run up to Christmas for a festive competition.

Official bodies criticise St Albans Local Plan as unsound in consultation

08:20 Franki Berry
Cllr Maynard with the draft Local Plan. Picture: SADC

Official bodies from across the county have branded the St Albans Local Plan (LP) unsound, illegal, and incompliant.

Carollers sing at St Albans City station to raise money for women’s refuges

Yesterday, 19:00 Fraser Whieldon
Carol singers from the Soroptimists at St Albans City station.

Carollers have sung at City station to raise money for St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield women’s refuges.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Series of burglaries strikes St Albans on Saturday

Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, where a burglary took place on Saturday. Picture: Google.

St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

Police and dogs search for wanted man near Redbourn

Police were search for a wanted man this morning between Redbourn and St Albans.

You’ll have a ball at this year’s Alban Arena panto Cinderella

Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Hertfordshire teen responsible for school bomb hoax jailed for three years

The 19-year-old was responsible for the bomb hoax which affected schools in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire earlier this year. Picture: National Crime Agency
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards