General Election candidates quizzed by St Albans college students

PUBLISHED: 17:30 28 November 2019

Parliamentary candidates at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands College

Parliamentary candidates at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands College

Oaklands College hosted a 'Question Time' event on its St Albans campus to quiz parliamentary candidates ahead of the General Election.

Conservative parliamentary candidate Anne Main at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands CollegeConservative parliamentary candidate Anne Main at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands College

St Albans Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper, St Albans Conservative candidate Anne Main and Hemel Hempstead Labour candidate Nabila Ahmed all attended the event on Friday, November 22.

Candidates discussed the NHS, homelessness, education, Brexit and the EU referendum, and students learnt about the individual party manifestos and challenged the candidates on their views and policies in a question and answer session - intended to help students decide who to vote for.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands CollegeLiberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands College

Questions were posed by students from a mix of courses, including government and politics, public services, horticulture, business and those doing A-levels.

The candidates and students also discussed the importance of exercising the right to vote.

Hemel Hempstead Labour parliamentary candidate Nabila Ahmed at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands CollegeHemel Hempstead Labour parliamentary candidate Nabila Ahmed at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands College

Students at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands CollegeStudents at the St Albans Oaklands College Question Time event. Picture: Oaklands College

