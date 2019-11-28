General Election candidates quizzed by St Albans college students
PUBLISHED: 17:30 28 November 2019
Archant
Oaklands College hosted a 'Question Time' event on its St Albans campus to quiz parliamentary candidates ahead of the General Election.
St Albans Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper, St Albans Conservative candidate Anne Main and Hemel Hempstead Labour candidate Nabila Ahmed all attended the event on Friday, November 22.
Candidates discussed the NHS, homelessness, education, Brexit and the EU referendum, and students learnt about the individual party manifestos and challenged the candidates on their views and policies in a question and answer session - intended to help students decide who to vote for.
Questions were posed by students from a mix of courses, including government and politics, public services, horticulture, business and those doing A-levels.
The candidates and students also discussed the importance of exercising the right to vote.