St Albans MP Anne Main pleased with £14 billion cash boost to UK schools

St Albans schools will benefit from a £14 billion investment in education around the country.

Following an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, primary and secondary schools are set to receive a large cash boost from the government to improve the standard of education.

The £14 billion is a result of Johnson's promise to 'level up' education funding.

St Albans MP Anne Main is very happy with the result. Having been a teacher herself, she has welcomed the announcement from the Conservative government.

She said: "This money needs to be felt right on the front line. We must ensure it goes directly into improving teaching, resources and facilities."

Anne has led debates in Parliament on school funding, including one in the House of Commons chamber which saw more than 30 MPs support her motion.

The money is set to be invested between now and 2023.