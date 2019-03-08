Advanced search

St Albans MP campaigns for school funding

PUBLISHED: 15:39 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 01 July 2019

St Albans MP Anne Main is campaigning for better funding for schools. Picture: Anne Main's office

St Albans MP Anne Main met with the education secretary and schools minister to make the case for increased funding for schools.

Mrs Main is urging education secretary Damian Hinds and schools minister Nick Gibb to consider increasing school funding when the government allocates its spending priorities as part of the autumn comprehensive spending review.

Throughout the ongoing Conservative leadership contest, all candidates have listed schools and education as one of their priorities for future spending.

Mrs Main said: "I really do think the message is getting across to the Department for Education.

"So many MPs from all over the country are making the case to government that we need to do more, and I think it's clear that this government, and the next Prime Minister, will do everything possible to increase support for our schools and teachers."

