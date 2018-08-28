St Albans MP Anne Main secures schools funding debate

St Albans MP Anne Main applying for the schools funding debate.

St Albans MP Anne Main has secured a debate on school funding in the House of Commons.

After garnering 43 signatures from MPs and presenting her application to the Backbench Business Committee, there will be a debate about school finding in the coming weeks.

There is unprecedented support for the debate, as Backbench Business applications usually attract between 10 and 15 signatures.

Mrs Main said: “The level of support from across the House for this application shows the strength of feeling in the country about our schools.

“I have met with local head teachers and parent groups and I understand the pressures schools are facing as a former teacher myself.

“I think we saw today that this pressure is being felt in schools right across the country.”

Anne was joined by Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell, Colchester MP Will Quince, and East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton to make her case for the debate.

She added: “This campaign is not about party politics.

“It is about getting the system right and the funding in place to help all of our children get the education they deserve.

“We have to increase the support for our teachers and make sure schools have the money to support all pupils, especially those with special educational needs (SEN) or behavioural problems.”

The Backbench Business Committee was so supportive of the application that it even suggested a longer debate than was originally applied for.

Mrs Main said: “I will continue to stand up for the schools in St Albans and it is clear that other MPs from all over the country will be doing the same.

“As I said during the committee hearing, it’s up to the government now to listen to the concerns raised during the debate and find as much support as we can for our schools in the Spring Statement.”

Last October Mrs Main also took part in a Parliament debate about SEN funding in local schools.

She spoke about Bernards Heath Junior School having to fork out £8,000 bill to prune trees and heard that schools are disincentivised from taking on SEN pupils because they have to fund part of the pupil’s education, health and care plan.