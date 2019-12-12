Two St Albans schools seeking permission to merge next year

St Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School is looking to merge with the infants and nursery school.

Two 'outstanding' schools are a step closer to becoming one after plans to amalgamate were backed by councillors.

Currently St Alban and St Stephen Catholic Infant and Nursery School takes pupils between the ages of three and seven, while the junior school takes children aged seven to 11.

Now the schools, which already have a federated governing body, have drawn up plans to merge into a single primary school from September.

The plans were backed by the county council's education, libraries and localism cabinet panel earlier this month, and the recommendation will be passed to the council's cabinet for final approval in January.

According to the school's governing body, the proposal is "in the best interests of the local community and children".

The schools will continue to operate from their existing sites, and would offer the same number of places as they do currently.