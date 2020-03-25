Look at what St Albans children have been up to during coronavirus school shutdown

Edith Davis, 3, did this fantastic hungry caterpillar at home amid the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Mercia Yeldham Archant

You have been sending us your photos of homeschooling activities during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jack Woodstock, Year 9, doing some work outside in the garden during Coronavirus lockdown. Supplied Jack Woodstock, Year 9, doing some work outside in the garden during Coronavirus lockdown. Supplied

It looks as if children in the St Albans district have been very busy learning and having fun at the same time.

Edith, aged just 3 years old, produced a fantastic caterpillar based on The Very Hungry Caterpillar story.

Some children seem to be making the most of the sunshine by going in their gardens, if they have them.

It is also great to see some physical education and the Joe Wicks workout sessions are quite popular with parents! Theo and Matilda were really getting into it earlier this week.

Keep in touch and let us know how you are all getting on, emailing your photos to hertsad@archant.co.uk

Don’t forget we are running a weekly competition at www.hertsad.co.uk/news/education/fairytale-competition-newshound-amid-coronavirus-school-closure-1-6575433

Matthew and his sister and friend enjoying their home schooling during Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Matthew and his sister and friend enjoying their home schooling during Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Max Seaton, 8, cheering everyone up amid the school Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied Max Seaton, 8, cheering everyone up amid the school Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied

Teddy and Charlie Fletcher making the most of the Coronavirus school lockdown in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Teddy and Charlie Fletcher making the most of the Coronavirus school lockdown in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Children from St Albans learning how to wash the cash amid Coronavirus school lockdown. Picture: Supplied Children from St Albans learning how to wash the cash amid Coronavirus school lockdown. Picture: Supplied

A St Albans pupil enjoying cheering people up with her rainbow amid Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied A St Albans pupil enjoying cheering people up with her rainbow amid Coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Theo and Matilda concentrating hard at their workout with Joe Wicks as their PE lesson amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied Theo and Matilda concentrating hard at their workout with Joe Wicks as their PE lesson amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied

St Albans homeschooling in a virtual classroom for the Difonzo family amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied St Albans homeschooling in a virtual classroom for the Difonzo family amid Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied

The Difonzo household enjoying some homeschool amid Coronavirus. Picture; Supplied The Difonzo household enjoying some homeschool amid Coronavirus. Picture; Supplied

Luca, 6, doing his work at home during the Coronavirus school shutdown. Picture: Supplied Luca, 6, doing his work at home during the Coronavirus school shutdown. Picture: Supplied

Tyrell Seidu, 9, doing his home learning during the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied Tyrell Seidu, 9, doing his home learning during the Coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Supplied

