St Albans school holds wellbeing day

St Albans Girls' School hosted their debut Student Wellbeing Day for all year groups. Picture: Supplied Archant

A St Albans school has dedicated a whole day to the wellbeing of students.

St Albans Girls' School hosted their first Student Wellbeing Day last month.

Pupils were off timetable and engaged in sessions based on resilience and positivity while learning about the support and strategies available.

Girls took part in activities such as chocolate making, an inflatable army assault course, gardening, bread making, yoga, mindfulness, dance, netball, football, nail painting, music, outdoor games, computing, weaving, cross stitch and bathing the school guinea pigs.

Deputy headteacher Karen Thomas said: "There has never been a more important time to think about young people's wellbeing. No matter how much we tell them that being themselves is enough, the pressures to adhere to societal goals is acute. At STAGS we invest heavily in our students' wellbeing as well as their academic education and aim to allow them to flourish in a community that cares about both."