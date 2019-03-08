Advanced search

St Albans school holds wellbeing day

PUBLISHED: 12:28 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 06 November 2019

St Albans Girls’ School hosted their debut Student Wellbeing Day for all year groups. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Girls' School hosted their debut Student Wellbeing Day for all year groups. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans school has dedicated a whole day to the wellbeing of students.

St Albans Girls’ School hosted their debut Student Wellbeing Day for all year groups. Picture: Supplied St Albans Girls’ School hosted their debut Student Wellbeing Day for all year groups. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Girls' School hosted their first Student Wellbeing Day last month.

You may also want to watch:

Pupils were off timetable and engaged in sessions based on resilience and positivity while learning about the support and strategies available.

Girls took part in activities such as chocolate making, an inflatable army assault course, gardening, bread making, yoga, mindfulness, dance, netball, football, nail painting, music, outdoor games, computing, weaving, cross stitch and bathing the school guinea pigs.

Deputy headteacher Karen Thomas said: "There has never been a more important time to think about young people's wellbeing. No matter how much we tell them that being themselves is enough, the pressures to adhere to societal goals is acute. At STAGS we invest heavily in our students' wellbeing as well as their academic education and aim to allow them to flourish in a community that cares about both."

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Thameslink train services affected by 'operational incident' at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury's choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans MP declares support for women's state pension campaigners

St Albans MP Anne Main met with campaigners from Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI). Picture: Anne Main's office
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Harpenden heart failure patient enjoys surprise visit from Heartbeat actor

Heartbeat star Fiona Dolman with Harpenden fan Jamie Wilding.

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans MP declares support for women’s state pension campaigners

St Albans MP Anne Main met with campaigners from Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI). Picture: Anne Main's office

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans school holds wellbeing day

St Albans Girls’ School hosted their debut Student Wellbeing Day for all year groups. Picture: Supplied

Review: St Albans Musical Theatre Company’s My Fair Lady is ‘loverly’ at The Alban Arena

My Fair Lady can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans.

Call for volunteers at St Albans nightshelter winter beds project

Open Door is looking for volunteers to help St Albans' homeless this winter.

Revealed: The home renovations that don’t need planning permission

Plenty of loft conversions don't require planning permission. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden snapper picks up national distinction from Royal Photographic Society

One of Harpenden photographer Steve Collins' Royal Photographic Society submissions.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists