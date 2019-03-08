Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

A St Albans gardening centre has invited everyone to a seasonal celebration.

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries' Autumn Festival this September.

Located on North Orbital Road, there will also be a Festival Tea Tent, Tropical Butterfly House and a chance to help judge a competition.

People from the local community have submitted more than 40 creative displays to the contest, named Around the World in a Crate.

The festival will take place from September 5 to 15.

Aylett Nurseries was created by a former governor of Oaklands College, Roger Aylett, and the site won 36 consecutive Gold Medals at the Royal Horticultural Society shows between 1961 and 1999.

Find out more at www.aylettnurseries.co.uk or call 01727 822255.