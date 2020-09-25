NewsHound: Watch to find out more about fireworks displays in St Albans this Bonfire Night
PUBLISHED: 14:53 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 25 September 2020
Archant
Will you be missing out on the firework display in St Albans this year?
You might have thought with everything that has changed because of COVID-19 that you wouldn’t be able to see the amazing fireworks that thousands enjoy every year.
Well, in this episode of our award-winning NewsHound series, we tell you all about the reimagined event being organised by the Cathedral and what you can do to get involved.
Other episodes have looked at children demonstrating about climate change, real-life mermaids and the UK’s Strongest Kid competition.
To get involved with NewsHound, email hertsad@archant.co.uk with any ideas or video footage.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.