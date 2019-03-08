Winners of sixth annual St Albans Schools in Bloom competition announced

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Archant

The thyme has come to announce which green-fingered pupils have won St Albans' annual school gardening competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wheatfields Infants’ and Nursery School topped the Marvellous Minibeasts category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wheatfields Infants’ and Nursery School topped the Marvellous Minibeasts category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

A record number of 20 schools around St Albans entered the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest, which encourages infant and primary pupils to take an interest in nature and gardening.

Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category, Wheatfields Infants and Nursery School topped Marvellous Minibeasts, and Crabtree Infants' School bagged Scrapyard Scarecrow, which involved building a scarecrow using recycled rubbish.

Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables, Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category, and Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge.

Prizes for the winners and runners up in all this year's wildlife-themed categories were donated by Carpenters Nursery and included planters, watering cans, bird feeders, nest boxes, seed trays and compost.

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

All the entrants received a goodie bag from Burston Garden Centre.

St Albans mayor, Cllr Janet Smith, said the skills demonstrated by the pupils were "amazing".

"This is an inspiring competition as it aims to help children learn about and care for the environment and wildlife," she continued.

"These very important topics at a time when we are faced with a climate emergency."

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

There was a Schools in Bloom awards ceremony at the St Albans City and District Council offices, which ran the competition in partnership with Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and John O'Conner.

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

You may also want to watch: