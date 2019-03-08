Advanced search

Winners of sixth annual St Albans Schools in Bloom competition announced

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 September 2019

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Archant

The thyme has come to announce which green-fingered pupils have won St Albans' annual school gardening competition.

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wheatfields Infants’ and Nursery School topped the Marvellous Minibeasts category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wheatfields Infants’ and Nursery School topped the Marvellous Minibeasts category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

A record number of 20 schools around St Albans entered the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest, which encourages infant and primary pupils to take an interest in nature and gardening.

Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category, Wheatfields Infants and Nursery School topped Marvellous Minibeasts, and Crabtree Infants' School bagged Scrapyard Scarecrow, which involved building a scarecrow using recycled rubbish.

Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables, Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category, and Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge.

Prizes for the winners and runners up in all this year's wildlife-themed categories were donated by Carpenters Nursery and included planters, watering cans, bird feeders, nest boxes, seed trays and compost.

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

All the entrants received a goodie bag from Burston Garden Centre.

St Albans mayor, Cllr Janet Smith, said the skills demonstrated by the pupils were "amazing".

"This is an inspiring competition as it aims to help children learn about and care for the environment and wildlife," she continued.

"These very important topics at a time when we are faced with a climate emergency."

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

There was a Schools in Bloom awards ceremony at the St Albans City and District Council offices, which ran the competition in partnership with Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust and John O'Conner.

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Camp Primary and Nursery School produced the best Vibrant Vegetables. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Crabtree Infants’ School created Scrapyard Scarecrow. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Wood End School grew the tallest sunflower in the Super Sunflower Challenge. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District CouncilWinners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Margaret Wix Primary School created the finest habitats in the Wonderful Wildlife category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

You may also want to watch:

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla's property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Winners of sixth annual St Albans Schools in Bloom competition announced

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

Flags for London Extinction Rebellion protests being made in St Albans

Extinction Rebellion St Albans have been working through the night to create protest flags. Picture: Clare Harvey

Amnesty sees more than 600 knives surrendered in Herts

Hertfordshire's statistics for the number of knives surrendered. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans MP Anne Main re-adopted as Conservative candidate for election

St Albans MP Anne Main has been re-adopted at a meeting yesterrday. Picture: Anne Main's office
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists