St Albans charity sleep event to teach parents about good bedtimes routines

Parents can learn about healthy bedtimes for their children at a charity event at St Albans Museum + Gallery.

A group of Hertfordshire businesses - Forty Winks Sleep Consultancy, Drama Llamas, Tilly's Dance and Yoga Factory, The Creation Station, Minimello, The Children's Furniture Company and Cositas - are putting on the Nap at the Museum event in aid of The Children's Sleep Charity and Mind.

There will be an opportunity to enjoy storytime, try out yoga and crafts, look at bedroom and bedding accessories, and hear advice on good sleep habits.

A spokesperson from the event said: "With a few small changes to the bedroom environment and bedtime routines, it is possible to make bedtime a more positive, relaxing part of the day for the whole family, away from screens."

It will take place on September 27 from 12.30pm to 2.15pm at the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Tickets are £20 per child from www.minimello.com