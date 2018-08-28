Advanced search

St Albans school talks about mental health for International Men’s Day

PUBLISHED: 07:26 28 November 2018

Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in St Albans invited footballer Jermaine Jonas, Kiss FM DJ Majestic, journalist Conor Gaffey and kickboxing champion Ciaran Shanahan to speak on International Men's Day. Picture: Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School

Archant

A St Albans Catholic School invited special guests from a range of professions to talk to pupils on International Men’s Day.

Four speakers visited Nicholas Breakspear Catholic School in Colney Heath Lane to address 300 boys from Year 7 to Year 10.

Former Tottenham and England footballer Jermaine Jonas was joined by Kiss FM DJ Majestic (Kevin Christie), journalist and Home Office press officer Conor Gaffey and kickboxing champion Ciaran Shanahan.

In a two-hour session, the guests spoke to pupils about mental health issues, overcoming adversity and how boys and men can benefit from talking more openly about their feelings.

Headteacher Declan Linnane said: “They were open about their challenges and achievements and we have already heard from the students how inspiring their stories were.”

Nicholas Breakspear also held a similarly successful International Women’s Day event in March.

