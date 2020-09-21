Advanced search

Infant and junior schools merge in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:20 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 21 September 2020

Ss Alban and Stephen becomes a one through school. Left to right- Fr. Michael O’Boy (Parish Priest), Clare Moore (Head of School), Gerry Dolan (Chair of Governors), Aideen Porter (Head of School) and Fr Julian Davies.

An infant and a junior school in St Albans have joined forces to become a through-school.

Ss Alban and Stephen Infant School and Ss Alban and Stephen Junior School, in the Camp Road area, are now one Catholic primary school.

Plans to amalgamate the schools were agreed in January of last year after public consultation.

To mark the event, Fr Julian Davies and Fr Michael O’ Boy from Ss Alban and Stephen Parish blessed the new school on the staff on Wednesday September 2 as a symbol of coming together.

Executive headteacher Clare McFlynn said: “I hope this is a successful year for everyone, children, staff, parents and governors and that all members of our school community remain safe and well during this time. We look forward with great excitement as we start this new journey together as Ss Alban and Stephen Catholic Primary School.”

