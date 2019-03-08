St Albans boy achieves remarkable success in piano

St Albans pianist Haofei Du took his Grade 5 piano exam, aged eight, and passed with a distinction. Picture: Meiling Bingham Archant

A primary school boy who lives in St Albans has achieved remarkable success in piano.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Haofei Du began studying the piano just two years ago.

His teacher, Meiling Bingham, said she knew from the outset that Haofei was very musically gifted.

Just before his ninth birthday he took his Grade 5 piano exam, passing with a distinction - the highest level possible.

He in now nine and very pleased with his success.

You may also want to watch:

The Wheatfields pupil scored 142 marks out of a maximum of 150 and was highly commended by the examiner.

Meiling said: "It has been a joy to teach him.

"He works hard and is always eager to learn something new. As well as his exam success he was also awarded first prize at a music festival earlier in the year."

She describes Haofei as "an extremely promising piano student".