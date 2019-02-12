St Albans and Welwyn Garden City headteachers work together in new Albans Academies Trust

From left to right: Alan Gray, Jon Jones, Paul Ramsey and Jed Whelan at the Albans Academies Trust Conference. Picture: Albans Academies Trust Archant

Three schools in St Albans and Welwyn Garden City which formed a partnership last year held their first joint conference.

St Albans headteachers Alan Gray and Paul Ramsey, of Sandringham and Verulam school respectively, teamed up with Jed Whelan, head of Ridgeway Academy in Welwyn Garden City, to form the Albans Academies Trust in September 2018.

The group’s vision is ‘educational excellence for everyone’, and they held their inaugural conference on Thursday, February 14, which opened with an address from speaker on education and former headteacher Sir Jon Jones.

Sandringham head Alan Gray, who is also CEO of the trust, said: “The principle benefit of working as a trust is to share best practice and to allow our staff to work together for excellence.

“This is an exciting time for all schools in the trust and will have long-term benefits for everyone involved.”