St Albans and Harpenden schools to deliver chartered teaching programme

Two secondary schools in St Albans and Harpenden have been selected to deliver a prestigious teaching programme.

Beaumont School in St Albans and Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden have formed a partnership to be one of only 11 providers of the Chartered College of Teaching's chartered teacher programme.

The 15-month programme will be based at Beaumont School, and is open to teachers with at least three years' experience who have shown they are working at a high level.

A joint statement from Beaumont head Martin Atkinson and Sir John Lawes head Claire Robins said: "We are delighted that our schools are working together on this exciting new project. The chartered teaching programme will enable dedicated local teachers to develop their practice and do an even better job of providing an excellent education for the young people of our region."