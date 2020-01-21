Advanced search

St Albans and Harpenden schools to deliver chartered teaching programme

PUBLISHED: 09:44 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 21 January 2020

Beaumont School in St Albans will deliver the chartered teaching programme. Picture: Beaumont School

Beaumont School in St Albans will deliver the chartered teaching programme. Picture: Beaumont School

Archant

Two secondary schools in St Albans and Harpenden have been selected to deliver a prestigious teaching programme.

Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden will deliver the chartered teaching programme alongside Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolSir John Lawes School in Harpenden will deliver the chartered teaching programme alongside Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

You may also want to watch:

Beaumont School in St Albans and Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden have formed a partnership to be one of only 11 providers of the Chartered College of Teaching's chartered teacher programme.

The 15-month programme will be based at Beaumont School, and is open to teachers with at least three years' experience who have shown they are working at a high level.

A joint statement from Beaumont head Martin Atkinson and Sir John Lawes head Claire Robins said: "We are delighted that our schools are working together on this exciting new project. The chartered teaching programme will enable dedicated local teachers to develop their practice and do an even better job of providing an excellent education for the young people of our region."

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Could St Albans homeowners and builders pick up tab for pavement damage?

Should St Albans homeowners pay for cracked pavements caused by building work?

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Have your say on future of North West Harpenden

St Albans district council is inviting residents to have their say on the future of North West Harpenden as part of the Local Plan. Picture: St Albans district council

Pensioner campaigns for bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery

There is an ongoing campaign for a bench outside St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Elyse Marks

Man still in critical condition after St Albans crash

Images from the scene of the crash in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

National award for St Albans osteopath

Institute of Osteopathy Associate of the Year award: (left to right) Stephen Barabas from sponsors K-Laser, winner Adam Seakey and Institute President Susan Farwell.

Much more like it for Harpenden as this time they claim a win by two points

Matt Deane got one of the two Harpenden tries against Shelford. Picture: DANNY LOO

House filled with thick black smoke following fire in St Albans

Firefighters were called to a house filled with thick black smoke in Thirlmere Drive, St Albans. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Urgent hunt for new Wheathampstead lollipop person

Cllr Annie Brewster and MP Bim Afolami with pupils from St Helen's C of E Primary School in Wheathampstead, who are in need of a crossing patrol. Picture: St Helen's C of E Primary School

Allowances set to increase for councillors in St Albans

St Albans councillor allowances are set to increase over the next three years. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists