St Albans and Harpenden school closures round-up

Which schools are closed in St Albans and Harpenden today after snowfall overnight? Photo: THINKSTOCK © Corbis. All Rights Reserved.

Schools across St Albans and Harpenden have been closed today due to severe weather and unsafe travelling conditions this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This comes after a blanketing of snow enveloped the district overnight, with staff and parents unwilling to navigate the icy roads.

The Met Office predict snowfall until 3pm today and temperatures reading between a chilly 0C and 1C.

Send your pictures of the snow to hertsad@archant.co.uk

As the lists below are not exhaustive, Herts county council advise parents to contact their child’s school direct for more information about closures.

School closures:

• Townsend Church of England School, St Albans

• St John Fisher Catholic Primary School, St Albans

• Muriel Green Nursery School and Day Care, St Albans

• St Dominic Catholic Primary School, Harpenden

• Beech Hyde Primary School and Nursery, Wheathampstead

• Windermere Primary School, St Albans

• Garden Fields JMI School, St Albans

• Wood End School, Harpenden

• Batchwood School, St Albans

• Markyate Village School and Nursery, Markyate

• St Michael’s Primary School, St Albans

• Manland Primary School, Harpenden

• SAS Infants, St Albans

• Roundwood Primary School, Harpenden

• SS Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School, St Albans

• St Lukes School, Redbourn

• Fleetville Infant and Nursery School, St Albans

• Fleetville Junior School, St Albans

• Redbourn Primary School, Redbourn

• Park Street CE VA Primary School, St Albans

• Batford Nursery School and Day Care, Harpenden

• Newberries Primary School, Radlett

• St Adrian RC Primary School, St Albans

• Sauncey Wood School, Harpenden

• Flamstead Village School, Flamstead

• Abbey Primary School, St Albans

• Crabtree School, Harpenden

• St Helen’s CE Primary School, Wheathampstead

•The Grove Infant and Nursery School, Harpenden

•St Albans Girls School, St Albans

Schools remaining open:

• Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School, St Albans

• Bernards Heath Junior School, St Albans

• Wheatfields Junior School, St Albans. Registers will remain open until 9.30am, and the entrance from Sandringham Crescent will be shut.

• St Nicholas CE VA Primary School. Registration open until 10.30am.

• Cunningham Hill Infant School, St Albans

• Cunningham Hill Junior School, St Albans

• Camp Primary and Nursery School, St Albans

• Sandringham School, St Albans

• Beaumont School, St Albans

• Verulam School, St Albans