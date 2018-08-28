St Albans and Harpenden school closures round-up
PUBLISHED: 09:27 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 01 February 2019
Schools across St Albans and Harpenden have been closed today due to severe weather and unsafe travelling conditions this morning.
This comes after a blanketing of snow enveloped the district overnight, with staff and parents unwilling to navigate the icy roads.
The Met Office predict snowfall until 3pm today and temperatures reading between a chilly 0C and 1C.
As the lists below are not exhaustive, Herts county council advise parents to contact their child’s school direct for more information about closures.
School closures:
• Townsend Church of England School, St Albans
• St John Fisher Catholic Primary School, St Albans
• Muriel Green Nursery School and Day Care, St Albans
• St Dominic Catholic Primary School, Harpenden
• Beech Hyde Primary School and Nursery, Wheathampstead
• Windermere Primary School, St Albans
• Garden Fields JMI School, St Albans
• Wood End School, Harpenden
• Batchwood School, St Albans
• Markyate Village School and Nursery, Markyate
• St Michael’s Primary School, St Albans
• Manland Primary School, Harpenden
• SAS Infants, St Albans
• Roundwood Primary School, Harpenden
• SS Alban and Stephen Catholic Junior School, St Albans
• St Lukes School, Redbourn
• Fleetville Infant and Nursery School, St Albans
• Fleetville Junior School, St Albans
• Redbourn Primary School, Redbourn
• Park Street CE VA Primary School, St Albans
• Batford Nursery School and Day Care, Harpenden
• Newberries Primary School, Radlett
• St Adrian RC Primary School, St Albans
• Sauncey Wood School, Harpenden
• Flamstead Village School, Flamstead
• Abbey Primary School, St Albans
• Crabtree School, Harpenden
• St Helen’s CE Primary School, Wheathampstead
•The Grove Infant and Nursery School, Harpenden
•St Albans Girls School, St Albans
Schools remaining open:
• Bernards Heath Infant and Nursery School, St Albans
• Bernards Heath Junior School, St Albans
• Wheatfields Junior School, St Albans. Registers will remain open until 9.30am, and the entrance from Sandringham Crescent will be shut.
• St Nicholas CE VA Primary School. Registration open until 10.30am.
• Cunningham Hill Infant School, St Albans
• Cunningham Hill Junior School, St Albans
• Camp Primary and Nursery School, St Albans
• Sandringham School, St Albans
• Beaumont School, St Albans
• Verulam School, St Albans