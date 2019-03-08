Advanced search

St Albans workshop will explore alternatives to mainstream education for school-age children

PUBLISHED: 13:27 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:27 12 July 2019

Educationalist Fiona Carnie. Picture: Vicki Bunn

Educationalist Fiona Carnie. Picture: Vicki Bunn

Archant

A workshop exploring alternatives to mainstream education will be held in St Albans.

The workshop, organised by a local parent and hosted by educationalist Fiona Carnie, will explore educational paths for children that are believed to centre on having the child's best interests at heart.

Fiona has worked for many years in the alternative education sector.

The schooling approaches that will be discussed include flexi-schooling (part-time school education), Montessori and democratic learning (both forms of self-directed learning), and home education.

It will also consider how to set up an alternative learning environment.

The event has been organised by a local parent who was concerned by her son's experience at mainstream primary school and by the growth of mental health problems in school-aged children.

The event will take place on July 13 at 1pm to 3:30pm in the Jubilee Centre, St Albans. Tickets are £20 and can be purchased at www.progressive-education.eventbrite.com

